Bush Shares Politically Charged New Song ‘This is War’

By Scott T. Sterling

Bush have shared a new song, “This is War,” taken from the remastered edition of the band’s most recent album, Black & White Rainbows.

Related: Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Rides Relationship Roller Coaster in ‘Lost in You’ Video



Frontman Gavin Rossdale was inspired to pen the politically-charged song after seeing the violence and civil unrest that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year.

“Hatred and bigotry are the best friends of stupidity,” Rossdale said in a press statement. “The title isn’t a call to arms, it’s a call for humanity. It’s actually an anti-war song—an observation of the times. The title is a reference to good versus evil. This is a time for inclusion, compassion and understanding. We need to stay strong.”

Listen to “This is War” below.