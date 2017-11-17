Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Vans Warped Tour Roots with Throwback Pic

By Scott T. Sterling

With Katy Perry currently circling the globe on her high-tech ‘Witness’ tour, the pop star has shared a memory of her humble beginnings on the Vans Warped Tour.

“Can’t skip the steps, gotta pay your dues… Warped Tour 2008,” Perry caption the Instagram photo of the pop star on her knees and lost in the music during a show on the tour. In the summer of 2008, Perry was on the road supporting her debut album, One of the Boys, released in June of that year.

Kevin Lyman, the founder of the Vans Warped Tour, had nothing but accolades for Perry during a recent interview with Billboard.

“She exemplified the person that I so loved working with on tour,” he said. “She worked so hard. She was kind. Also, she’s been an exemplary citizen with all her work for MusiCares and other charities. Maybe in a small way, Warped Tour helped with that.”

With the Vans Warped Tour set for its final trek next year, Lyman made it clear that Perry is more than welcome to drop in and play a few songs.

“Maybe Katy Perry wants to get back to her roots! That’d be awesome, huh? We’d have a spot for her,” Lyman laughed. “Thirty minutes, you know?”