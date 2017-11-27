Listen to Win $100 Gift Card from The CW

Get ready for this year’s biggest Arrowverse superhero crossover event: Crisis on Earth-X! Only on The CW!

The CW’s legion of superheroes will band together in an epic battle to save the Earth from an evil dictator, beginning Monday, November 27. Based on the classic DC Comics story, the crossover starts with Supergirl and Arrow on Monday and continues with The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday.

Listen to Elista on 100.7 Star for your chance to win a Super Bucks gift card and DVDs of your favorite superhero shows! One grand prize winner will receive a $300 American Express gift card!