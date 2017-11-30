Selena Gomez Opens Up About Justin Bieber and the Weeknd

By Scott T. Sterling

It would be something of an understatement to say that Selena Gomez has had an eventful year.

The pop star revealed that she had a kidney transplant due to complications from Lupus. She ended her high-profile relationship with the Weeknd, only to be seen spending a lot of time with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, in recent weeks.

In a new interview with Billboard, Gomez has opened up about the past year and the status of those relationships.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” Gomez revealed. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

When queried about the status of her relationship with Bieber, the singer emphasized their longtime connection as friends, sidestepping any indication of it being romantic, but not denying it either.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” Gomez said. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general. I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] — we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself.”