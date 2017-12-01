Selena Gomez Thanks Francia Raisa ‘She Saved My Life’

By Robyn Collins

Last night in Los Angeles, a tearful Selena Gomez started her Billboard Woman of the Year Award acceptance speech by giving thanks to Francia Raisa, the woman who donated a kidney to her earlier this year. “She saved my life,” Gomez began.

The former Disney star also talked about how special it is to be a prominent woman in today’s music scene. “I feel incredibly lucky,” she said. “Honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position I’ve been given in my career. I want people to know I respect the platform that I have so deeply.”

In addition, Gomez thanked her family and her team for sticking by her and paid tribute to women who have come before her, saying, “I’m so grateful for the older women who have lifted all of us up. I don’t know how I’ll ever repay it but maybe I’ll make an epic album next year.”