Hailee Steinfeld Shares ‘Let Me Go’ Music Video

By Hayden Wright

Hailee Steinfeld’s pop career has gone from hit to hit since her debut album Haiz dropped in 2015. The Academy Award-nominated actress most recently released “Let Me Go,” a crossover collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

Related: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Back Surgery

Now, the official video for “Let Me Go” is here and it features the FGL guys wandering through the woods, while Steinfeld appears in a variety of backdrops, from a California hiking trail to a glitzy party and in a makeup chair.

In addition to FGL, “Let Me Go” features singer-songwriter Andrew Watt and was produced by Swedish DJ Alesso. The song will likely appear on Steinfeld’s second studio album, which doesn’t have a name or release date as of now.

Watch the video below.