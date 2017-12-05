Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez, the star attraction of the world’s most popular Instagram page, has abruptly set her account to private.

The account was switched over to private yesterday (Dec. 4) after the pop star posted a message regarding her recent Billboard cover story for the publication’s “Woman of the Year” issue.

“Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things,” Gomez posted in her Instagram stories with an image of the seemingly offending passage regarding a giant teddy bear.

“There’s a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez’s North Hollywood home,” reads the relatively innocuous passage. “‘I know, I know,’ says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn’t quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. ‘It was a gift, and at first ‘I thought, This is so ridiculous, I can’t wait until I give it away to another person.’ But Gomez, 25, hasn’t let go of it — yet.”

Gomez was asked about being the most followed person on the social media platform during a new interview with Britain’s KISS-FM posted today (Dec. 5).

“I think it’s funny, because a lot of people know how self-deprecating I am in general,” the pop star laughed. “It’s not something I really tried to keep up. I think it’s amazing to stay connected with my fans, and most of the time I probably say too much. I don’t know. It’s fun. I love being able to connect with people, but whether I’m the number one most followed or the least followed, it’s for me. I don’t think I really wanted it to be anything else.”

At press time, there was no word on whether or not Gomez plans to make the world’s most popular Instagram page public again. See the screen shot of her Instagram post below.