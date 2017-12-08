We’re giving you the chance to win a gift right out of the stockings of our 100.7 Star staff!
Listen for your chance to be caller 10 and you’ll get to choose whose stocking you want to pull a gift from: Bubba, Melanie, Elista, Kelly, or Maria!
You could win one of these prizes:
- Two (2) tickets to the Taylor Swift concert on Tuesday, August 7th at Heinz Field
- Dr. Oser Medical Spa Beauty Bucks ($50)
- Four (4) tickets to see Pitt VS McNeese State at Petersen Events Center on December 16th
- Two (2) ticket vouchers to see ‘A Musical Christmas Carol’ at the Byham Theater
- Two (2) passes to the MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Ice Rink
- Two (2) tickets to see Ruth B January 26th at Cattivo
- One (1) vehicle passes to Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland Drive Thru Light Show synchronized to music at the Big Butler Fairgrounds
- Tickets to the Saved By The 90s Event at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille on Friday, December 22nd
- 4-pack Christmas Movie Collection which includes: ‘Elf,’ ‘National Lampoons Christmas Vacation,’ ‘A Christmas Story,’ and ‘The Polar Express.’
Listen to win at these times Monday, December 11th through Friday, December 15th:
8:00-8:15am
10:30-10:45pm
11:45-Noon
5:15-5:30pm
6:15-6:30pm