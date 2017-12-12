Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Annie Reuter

Singer and actress Zendaya visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Dec. 11) and played a gripping game of charades. For the contest, Zendaya and Fallon teamed up against actor Billy Crudup and The Roots’ member Black Thought.

Zendaya went first and had to act out “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” With one second to spare, Fallon guessed the song’s title. Next up was Crudup, who had to act out the film The Wedding Singer. With three seconds left, Black Thought guessed the film. Check out the clip below to see how the action unfolded from there.

Zendaya also sat down with Fallon to talk about The Greatest Showman, which features co-star Zac Efron. On Monday, the film was nominated for three 2018 Golden Globes. Zendaya said she was delighted the movie has been so well received and added that her role wasn’t an easy one; she had to train on a trapeze before filming began.

Watch Zendaya play charades here:

Catch some trapeze bloopers from a rehearsal for The Greatest Showman here: