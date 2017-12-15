Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lin-Manuel Miranda is back with new Hamilton music.

After revealing his plans for monthly “Hamildrops” through 2018, Miranda shared the first new track, “Ben Franklin’s Song,” made in collaboration with The Decemberists. The Hamilton creator sent his lyrics to frontman Colin Meloy, who set the new track to music.

“There’s explicit and clean versions available,” the Hamilton star warned when announcing the track. “You’ll see why soon.”

Listen to the clean version below and check out the very NSFW version here.