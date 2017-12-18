Photo: Courtesy Republic Records
By Scott T. Sterling
Ariana Grande is here to wish you happy holidays, and she’s got a couple of famous friends in tow.
Grande jumped on Instagram to share her Christmas spirit, posing with a Mickey Mouse (wearing a holiday hat) in front of a portrait of American president Barack Obama.
“Happy holidays from my family to urs,” Grande captioned the photo, in which she’s sporting sparkly mouse ears and blowing a kiss to the camera.
See the cute post below.