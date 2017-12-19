Photo: Stephen Smith / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Ocean’s Eleven franchise is getting an all-female reboot in 2018 featuring Oscar winners Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, comedian Awkwafina and Rihanna round out the “eight” accomplices and now you can take a first look.

Hours after the first teaser dropped yesterday, a full trailer hit the web. The new version gives curious onlookers a better sense of the plot: Sandra Bullock’s character, recently released from prison, decides to plot a jewel heist at the annual Met Gala. She recruits soccer mom Sarah Paulson, fashion guru Bonham Carter, movie star Anne Hathaway and more to plan the perfect caper. Rihanna appears to play a hacker (“8-Ball”) whose grungy style and tech expertise prove vital to the mission.

James Corden makes a brief appearance as an insurance investigator. The trailer is set to the Nancy Sinatra recording of “These Boots are Made for Walking.”

Oceans 8 hits theaters June 8, 2018. Watch the full trailer below.