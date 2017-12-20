Photo: Tyler Golden / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson brought a healthy dose of “Medicine” to the season finale of The Voice.

Clarkson rolled out the upbeat new single from her recently released full-length, Meaning of Life, with a full live band while showcasing her powerhouse vocals.

The singer’s performance came during the massive two-hour season finale of the competition singing show, where twenty-three-year-old psychedelic rock singer Chloe Kohanski from Nashville, Tenn., was crowned champion. It was yet another victory for Team Blake. The evening also featured performances from Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, N.E.R.D and Sia. Plus guest spots from Vince Gill, Jessie J, Billy Idol, Norah Jones and more.

Clarkson was surely getting comfortable on The Voice set, as she’s prepping to join the show as one of the coaches next season.

Check out her performance below.