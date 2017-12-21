Photo: AdMedia / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Liam Payne and Rita Ora have revealed a new collaboration for the upcoming movie, Fifty Shades Freed.
Rumors started swirling when Payne shared a mysterious photo alongside Ora and tagged with the movie’s title.
Payne has upped the ante with a new social media post, confirming that he and Ora have a song for the film, in which Ora appears.
“Something special #ForYou coming in January,” Payne captioned his post with a short video revealing the forthcoming track.
Check it out below.