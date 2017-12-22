Photo: Olivia Bee

By Scott T. Sterling

This is Kesha.

The pop star has shared her version of the song, “This is Me,” recorded for the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman.

The song originated in the Broadway production of The Greatest Showman, where it was performed by Kelea Settle, who stars in the film.

That version has been nominated for the Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the 75th Golden Globes.

Listen to Kesha’s version below.