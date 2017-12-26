Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Christmas morning is for the children.

Case in point: Gwen Stefani has shared a ridiculously cute video of her kids enjoying the hallowed tradition of waking up and finding gifts under the tree.

For her boys Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, however, those gifts aren’t under a tree, but in a room hidden by a wall of Christmas wrapping paper, which they run through to find Santa’s booty.

Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, is waiting to capture the moment as the boys rush in to find a miniature Realtree John Deere Gator, decked out in camouflage print.

Upon seeing the vehicle, little Apollo shouts out “Oklahoma!”

See just how much of the Christmas cuteness you can handle below. It’s a lot.