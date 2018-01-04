By Joe Hyer

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most honest and real celebrities that you could ever meet. Yes, we’ve known that for years, but we are reminded about how honest and real she is whenever we get to hear from her.

We recently caught up with Kelly Clarkson for an exclusive interview where she opened up about everything from her new music to her style of parenting. In fact, it’s safe to say that Kelly knows a thing or two about parenting. The American Idol (and upcoming coach on The Voice) has a 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a 1-year-old son, Remy. Plus, she is a stepmother to 16-year-old, Savannah, and 9-year-old, Seth.

Kelly is a major celebrity, so how does she handle moments when her toddler daughter has a meltdown in public?

“She’s (River Rose) been crying in public and I’ve totally carried her out (of a public place) going ‘enjoy your day,’ Clarkson told us. “People obviously recognize me.”

Kelly also went on to say that she’s not “above a spanking.” Though as she clarifies in the interview, she just means “a tap” on her daughter’s “bottom.”

“I don’t mean hitting her hard. I just mean a spanking,” Kelly told Entercom. “But that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public.”