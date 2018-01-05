Photo: Courtesy RCA

Justin Timberlake has released his highly anticipated new single “Filthy.”

The new track comes courtesy of a music video starring a dancing robot, which was directed by Mark Romanek (the two previously teamed for the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” visual).

The song is the lead single from Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man of the Woods, which is set to be released on Feb 2.

Two days later, the singer will hit the stage to headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

Check out Justin’s latest below.