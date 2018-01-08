Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have a lot to celebrate: Last night, she vied for her first Golden Globe (losing to Nicole Kidman) and he continues to get psyched for his Super Bowl Halftime Show and a major comeback album, Man of the Woods. The stylish couple attended the Globes together and arrived listening to his new single “Filthy.”

“When you roll in with a 2-time nominee…” he captioned a Twitter video. Timberlake and Biel can be seen bopping to the electro-funk song in an SUV. Dressed in all black, the couple were among many who supported the #TimesUp protest which is bringing to light gender inequality and sexual harassment not only in Hollywood but in all fields of employment.

Earlier in the night JT tweeted a photo, writing: “Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack”

Biel was nominated for her role on The Sinner, a whodunnit mystery about a woman who seems to commit a brutal crime for no reason. In addition to her nod for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, the show itself (which Biel executive produced) earned a nomination in the category of Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Watch the Timberlakes arrive in “Filthy” style below: