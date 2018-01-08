100.7 Star presents the 4th Annual “The Night Before.” with Dave Matthews Band on Saturday, February 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.
 
We’re kicking off the biggest game in sport with the biggest night in music.

“The Night Before” is sold out and your only way in is to win!

For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis, plus be qualified to win two on location experiences gameday ticket packages, listen weekdays at 9:00am, 1:00pm, and 6:00pm for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest.
 
When you hear it, text the codeword to 7 – 2 – 8 – 8 – 1 or enter online at EntercomContest.com and you’ll be qualified to win.

