Photo Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Number 55 of The Steelers joined Bubba Show today to talk about the upcoming playoff game Sunday. He talked about how he gets ready mentally and physically and how he will NOT be wearing short sleeves in this cold weather that is expected.

The best part of the interview was when he told Bubba that the next time he sees him he wants him to look him in the eye and tell him he wants him! Ha!

Hoping Arthur can join Bubba Show next week before our next playoff game!