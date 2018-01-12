Enter to win a party for 20 people on January 28th during the Princess Skate with Kelly between 2PM and 4PM at the MassMutual Ice Rink at PPG Place!

Enjoy a private party room for 90 minutes with host and decorations, unlimited skating with skates, Delux party package for all guests (choice of pizza, soup, chili or hot dog), unlimited soda pop, chips, bottomless nachos and cheese platter.

Party can be scheduled between 1PM and 4PM on January 28th 2018. All party guests receive a crown and treat bag. Cake will be provided as well!