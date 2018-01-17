By Robyn Collins
This April will mark two years since Prince’s passing. To celebrate his life and legacy, his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota will hold a four-day celebration of music which will include the theatrical concert event Prince: Live on the Big Screen.
Related: Prince’s Estate Releases Limited Merch Line
The tribute show will feature his all-star band with special guests accompanied by “newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince.” The show is scheduled to takes place at the Target Center on April 21.
The concert is one of many events planned during Celebration 2018, which runs from April 19-22, according to Billboard.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 20.
💜 Prince's Paisley Park Museum announces PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen, Backed by his ALL-STAR Band Live on the Big Stage with Very Special Guests, coming to Target Center Saturday, April 21! The concert will feature newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Target Center stage by a super-group of musicians who performed alongside Prince throughout his legendary career. Tickets are on sale Saturday, January 20 at 10am at the Target Center box office, online at TargetCenter.com/prince or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX. #Prince #PaisleyPark