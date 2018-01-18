Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The 2018 All-Star Game is set to be played on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in California. While the starting lineups are due to be announced later today, the musical entertainment has already been revealed as the Pharrell and his group N.E.R.D have been tapped for the halftime show performance.

Related: Migos Drops Pharrell-Produced Track ‘Stir Fry’: Listen

Pharrell is expected to perform a medley of his hits alongside songs from N.E.R.D’s most recent release, No One Ever Really Dies. No stranger to collaboration, Pharrell may even bring some surprise guests to the stage and he has many to choose from.

In addition to a halftime set by Pharrell and N.E.R.D, Fergie will be in attendance to perform the National Anthem while Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem.