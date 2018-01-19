100.7 Star welcomes Justin Timberlake to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, June 1st on his “The Man of the Woods Tour.” Tickets for the concert go on sale January 29th at 10am. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all week for your chance to win a digital download of Justin’s new album, “Man of the Woods” (before it comes out on Feb 2) OR a $25 gift card for Waxing The City!

If you win, you’ll be eligible to win the grand prize – two tickets to Justin’s Pittsburgh concert! Bubba Show will announce the grand prize ticket winner at 8:05am Monday morning.