Photo: Courtesy RCA

100.7 Star welcomes Walk the Moon to Stage AE on Tuesday, January 23rd and Jacob Sartorius on Wednesday, January 24th.

Listen at these times to win tickets to one of the shows:

Saturday, January 20th

9:10a (Walk The Moon)

10:10a (Jacob Sartorius)

11:10a (Walk The Moon)

12:10p (Jacob Sartorius)

1:10p (Walk The Moon)

2:10p (Jacob Sartorius)

3:10p (Walk The Moon)

4:10p (Jacob Sartorius)

5:10p (Walk The Moon)

6:10p (Jacob Sartorius)