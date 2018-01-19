100.7 Star’s Brunch n’ Burn, presented by UPMC Health Plan, is Sunday, January 28 from 10am to 3pm at Tequila Cowboy in the North Shore.

Classes are filling up fast, but you can win tickets to Urban Elements 2:15pm Sculpt & Flow Class. Listen to win at these times:

Sunday, January 19th

10:10a

11:10a

12:10p

1:10p

2:10p

3:10p

4:10p

5:10p

6:10p

7:10p

8:10p

About the 2:15pm Urban Elements Sculpt & Flow Class

This fusion class combines body weight training, HIIT, & power yoga flow for an intense burn and toning of the muscles! To maximize the calorie burning effect, we will incorporate strength training and cardio movements intermittently throughout our power yoga sequence. Be prepared to move, sweat, and cool down on your yoga mat for the sweetest of savasanas (final relaxation). We hope you join us for this ultimate balance of power & peace! Please bring a mat with you!

Get tickets now for this and other classes still available at Brunch n’ Burn.