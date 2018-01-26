100.7 Star welcomes Fall Out Boy to PPG Paints Arena on September 5th along with special guest, Machine Gun Kelly. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Win either a $50 Sewickley Spa Gift Certificate OR a $25 gift certificate for Hines Ward’s Tavern 86 in Seven Fields and you’ll be qualified for the grand prize of tickets to the Fall Out Boy concert!

Listen to win at these times:

Monday, January 29th – Friday, February 2nd

9:15- 9:30am

10:30-10:45am

11:45-Noon

3:30-3:45pm

5:00-5:15pm