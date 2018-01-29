Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

P!nk is standing up for the children of the world.

The pop star, who is also a UNICEF ambassador, has shared a new music video, “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.” The intimate, black and white clip features the singer singing the emotional song into the camera, alongside images of her with her daughter, Willow.

The video comes fresh off of the singer’s performance of the track at last night’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

“As a UNICEF Ambassador, I am proud to work with an organization that supports and empowers women and children around the world,” the singer said in a press statement. “In honor of this incredible organization, in honor of this video for ‘Wild Hearts’ and in honor of girls and woman all over the world standing up for themselves, I am going to be making a donation in all of your names to this wonderful organization and I encourage you to do the same if the spirit moves you.”

Fans who want to make a UNICEF donation with P!nk can do so here.

Watch P!nk’s video for “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” which contains some mild nudity here.