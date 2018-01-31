Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Did you think one Kim Kardashian was enough? Too bad, says Kanye West. The rapper and fashion designer visited an army of “Kim clones” upon the world with the release of his new lookbook for Yeezy Season 6. Among the Kim-itators (who don silver wigs and fatigue sportswear) are beauty experts, models, stylists and a virtually unrecognizable Paris Hilton.

You may recall (or not!) that Kim got her reality television start by appearing on The Simple Life as Paris’ relatively unknown friend and closet organizer. It’s quite a reversal of fortune for the two ladies—each of whom made her own mark on celebrity culture.

For the collection campaign, each model wears an outfit that bears a striking resemblance to Mrs. Kardashian-West’s streetwear style. Many are recreations of lookbook images Kim shared in December, according to Vogue.

It’s worth noting that Paris Hilton is having a moment. The hotel heiress, licensing tycoon, DJ and sometime singer recently got engaged and just appeared in Young Thug’s video for “Lil One.”

See photos of Paris (and company) stepping out in Kim Kardashian looks below:

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by I AM THE INFLUENCE (@amina.blue) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:05pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by SIERRA SKYE (@sierraaaskyee) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:24pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:28pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:08pm PST