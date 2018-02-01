By Kelly
(Dreamstime Images)

This is what I’m talking about, my friends!

I realize this helps my manfriends more than the ladies but either way, someone is saving money and that means it’s a GOOD day!

The best part of the deal? The $50 INCLUDES shipping so no extra costs should arise when you go to checkout AND you don’t have to be a Costco member to take advantage!

Here’s the kicker: you MUST order before February 10th to make sure they get to your sweetie’s house before or on Valentine’s Day.

MORE INFO HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live