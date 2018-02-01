Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

When you accidentally bump into Beyoncé and JAY-Z you’re probably going to react, regardless of your age.

Bey posted a photo of Boston resident Susan Monaghan, wide-mouthed, looking completely shocked to see the celebrities at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel this past GRAMMY weekend, and the image quickly went viral.

At first, Monaghan didn’t realize she was having a brush with greatness: “I’m thinking in my mind, ‘Who is this?’” the grandmother told the Boston Globe, “And I looked at [JAY-Z] and he looked tall, and thin, and had curly hair, and was really good-looking.”

Then Monaghan saw Beyoncé and realized who she was standing near.

“I was like ‘Oh, my God! I looked at her and all I could think was, ‘No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.’”

Monaghan has an idea why Beyonce posted the picture: “I think she posted it for me. So people would believe me.”

