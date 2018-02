(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Recently Facebook announced they were making changes to the type of content they’re going to display for you in your newsfeed.

To ensure you continue to see posts from 100.7 Star, follow these three easy steps:

Go to our Facebook page. Click on “Following.” Select “See First.”

It’s that simple. And it’s the same steps, whether you’re on your mobile device or your computer.

Mobile



Computer