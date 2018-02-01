Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

The latest behind-the-scenes video of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show rehearsals focuses on his band The Tennessee Kids.

Related: Quit Telling Justin Timberlake He Made ‘A Country Record’

The clip from earlier this week includes shots from backstage and quotes from JT and several of the band members, only one of which is actually from Tennessee.

Explaining the name, Timberlake said, “[It] started out almost like a joke, I put it as a liner note on one of the songs I sang on The 20/20 Experience. When it came time to tour, I was like, ‘You guys should be the Tennessee Kids.’”

“We embrace it. It’s a mindset,” musical director Adam Blackstone added. “We’re supporting each other, brotherhood, sisterhood, no racial lines, no gender lines, everybody just having a good time.”

“It’s a club where everyone is invited,” Timberlake confirmed.

Oh, and they promise the show’s going to be amazing. We’ll find out soon enough.

Watch the latest behind-the-scenes promo clip below: