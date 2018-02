We already know that Justin Timberlake is coming to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on June 1st.

Now, due to demand, an additional show has been added! Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” Tour will return to PPG Paints Arena this fall on September 25th.

Tickets for the second show go on sale Monday, February 12th at 10am. Click here to buy tickets.