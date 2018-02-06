Demand for Justin Timberlake’s June 1st show was so great, he added and additional concert September 25th at PPG Paints Arena.

100.7 Star has your chance to get qualified for tickets to JT’s second show. Listen at the contest times below to win tickets to Kid-A-Palooza 2018. If you win, you’ll be eligible for the grand prize – tickets to the September 25th Justin Timberlake concert.

Listen to win at these times:

Wednesday, February 7th – Friday, February 9th

8:00-8:15am

10:30-10:45pm

11:45-Noon

3:15-3:30pm

5:00-5:15pm

Bubba Show will announce the grand prize winner at 8:05am Monday, February 12th.

Kid-A-Palooza takes place Saturday, February 10th from 10am to 4pm at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Due to demand, Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” Tour will return to PPG Paints Arena this fall for a second show on September 25th. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 12th at 10am.