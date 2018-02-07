Parents sometimes understand.
Filed Under:Jaden Smith, Will Smith

By Robyn Collins

To celebrate his son’s success, Will Smith has released his own hilarious version of Jaden Smith’s “Icon” music video from his album SYRE.

Related: Will Smith Joins Instagram, Gives Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Advice

The elder Smith shared a short spoof of his son’s music video to congratulate him on a streaming milestone.

The proud father posted, “Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

Check out the clip below

Listen Live