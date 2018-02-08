Entercom

James Bay’s new single, “Wild Love,” hit our airwaves today (February 8), and we are OBSESSED with this track. So we HAD to catch up with James to get the inside scoop on this brand new track.

Plus, who were his musical influences? He dishes about that and more in our TWO exclusive videos below. The “Let It Go” singer also opened up about about his dream collaboration, and even shared his strategy for a zombie apocalypse.

Bay tells us that “Wild Love” is a song about falling “madly and deeply” for somebody.

Wait a second! Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. Not sure which lyric to write in that Valentine’s Day card for your boo next week? James makes it easy for you with today’s release. You can take some love advice from the master of a love song.

Meanwhile, we were also wondering about the personal life of James Bay. So we asked him about what he collects, and learned a thing or two about how love of a particular instrument.

He explains more in this video below:

James says a new album is coming this spring. We’ll have MORE exclusive information about that soon. We can’t wait!