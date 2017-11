We’re getting into the holiday spirit and we’re ready to party with you! Don’t miss Bubba Show’s Naughty Or Nice Ugly Sweater Party, sponsored by to Dr. Oser Medical Spa, at Rivers Casino from 8pm to 11pm (or when Santa falls asleep!) on Friday, December 1st. Wear your favorite Ugly Sweater!

Tickets are SOLD OUT, but you can enter to win tickets below.

Click here for complete Bubba Show’s Naughty Or Nice Ugly Sweater Party details.