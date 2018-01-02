Flight 100.7 To Pepsi Super Bowl Party

Pepsi and Giant Eagle want to send you and a guest for an amazing weekend of Super Bowl Fifty-Two activities, show stopping fun and access to an exclusive Pepsi Super Bowl Party in Minneapolis!

Trip for Grand Prize winner and guest includes:

Ground Transportation, 3 night stay at Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel, 2 tickets to the Pepsi event, $300 spending cash and Pepsi Gift Bags. Super Bowl tickets are NOT included.

Choose a seat number, 1 through 50 on Flight 100.7 every weekday, five times per day for your chance to qualify for the trip and pick up a Pepsi t-shirt OR $50 Giant Eagle Gift Card! Plus another lucky seat is hiding a 55-inch HDTV with home theatre speaker system and $200 Giant Eagle gift card in a Flight 100.7 “seat pocket”!

Listen at these times for your chance to claim a seat on Flight 100.7:

Monday through Friday (January 1, 2018 to January 12, 2018)

8:00-8:15am

10:30-10:45pm

11:45-Noon

3:15-3:30pm

5:15-5:30pm

On Monday, January 15th, Bubba Show will call the lucky seat numbers at 8:05am!

CONTEST RULES